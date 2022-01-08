Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.62.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. Wipro has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Wipro by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 49.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,758 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 220.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3,839.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 191.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,320,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 867,945 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.