WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:HYZD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 93,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $23.01.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.
