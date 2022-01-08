WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:HYZD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 93,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 606.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $571,000.

