WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.98 and last traded at $43.25. Approximately 549,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 342,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTSX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71,529 shares during the last quarter.

