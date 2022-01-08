WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 3,225 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.37% of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.