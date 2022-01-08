WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DGRS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 7,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000.

