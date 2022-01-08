WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of DGRS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 7,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $49.41.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.
