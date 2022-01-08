WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.76 and last traded at $50.81. Approximately 230,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 163,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter.

