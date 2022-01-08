Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

