WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives $16.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.31.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

