WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of WNS worth $31,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in WNS by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,043,000 after buying an additional 105,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,432,000 after buying an additional 62,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $87.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $91.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.