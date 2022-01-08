WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Starbucks by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 21,345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

