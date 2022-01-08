WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 502 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,996,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,083,906,000 after acquiring an additional 151,040 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,454.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 49,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

NYSE:CRM opened at $228.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.19. The company has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

