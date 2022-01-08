WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.