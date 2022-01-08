WNY Asset Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.