WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $312,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 284.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 232,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 172,046 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 233,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.