WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.74.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $164.64 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

