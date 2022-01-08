WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $53.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43.

