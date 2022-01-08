Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.88

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.88 and traded as high as $32.51. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 9,077 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 40.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

