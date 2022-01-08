Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Shares of WWLNF stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.90. Worldline has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

