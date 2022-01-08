WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,181 ($15.91).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($16.04) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.56) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.11) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($18.33) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of WPP stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,166.50 ($15.72). 3,695,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,099 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,018.63. The firm has a market cap of £13.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 748.65 ($10.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,179 ($15.89).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

