Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Capitalization Tops $628,280.03 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $327.06 or 0.00775829 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $628,280.03 and $27,648.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00076507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.08 or 0.07638464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00076208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,982.23 or 0.99587659 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

