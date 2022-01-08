X-CASH Market Cap Tops $2.84 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $228,090.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

