Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,642,300 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 3,978,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Xinyi Glass stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

