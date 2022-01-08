Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,642,300 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 3,978,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Xinyi Glass stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

