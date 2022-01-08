XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. XOMA has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.24 million, a P/E ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 0.82.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that XOMA will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in XOMA during the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in XOMA by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in XOMA by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

