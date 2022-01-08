Xponance Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after buying an additional 90,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $127.67 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average of $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

