Xponance Inc. Cuts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

WHR stock opened at $227.04 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $176.28 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.99.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

