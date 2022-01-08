Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

