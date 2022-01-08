Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

