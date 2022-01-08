Xponance Inc. Has $628,000 Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $142.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

