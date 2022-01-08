Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.