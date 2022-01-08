Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $238.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $143.15 and a one year high of $244.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.34.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.22.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

