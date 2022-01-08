Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRO opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

