Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Stephens

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Yellow alerts:

Shares of YELL stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Yellow has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $561.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yellow will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yellow news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yellow by 77.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 486,874 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter worth about $212,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yellow by 2,573.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 697,434 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yellow by 3,374.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.