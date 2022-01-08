Yield Guild Games Achieves Market Cap of $328.40 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $328.40 million and approximately $72.68 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.74 or 0.00011331 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00078445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.06 or 0.07324442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,856.30 or 1.00022293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006842 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,255,661 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

