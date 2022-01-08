YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 913,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 90,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,429 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 86,885 shares during the period. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

