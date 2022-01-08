Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $61,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 148,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 36.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 57,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

