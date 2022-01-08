Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM opened at $135.35 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

