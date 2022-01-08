Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $11.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.12. 3,267,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,694. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,085,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.