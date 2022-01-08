Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on AGTC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of AGTC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 194,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,443. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

