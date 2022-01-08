Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATIP shares. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATIP opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.38. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

