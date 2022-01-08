Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.22 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report sales of $13.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.59 billion and the lowest is $12.95 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 billion to $52.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $54.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.45 billion to $55.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

CHTR traded down $21.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $610.49. 1,479,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,402. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $660.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.94. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.