Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.27. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. 25,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.90. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $61.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

