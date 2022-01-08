Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce $330.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.50 million and the highest is $334.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $304.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,448 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,941,000 after acquiring an additional 229,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $106.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $66.56 and a 12-month high of $107.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

