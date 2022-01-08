Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide posted sales of $932.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In related news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,424 shares of company stock worth $6,213,467. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

