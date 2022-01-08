Zacks: Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Post $1.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.66. Lazard reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.63%.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.