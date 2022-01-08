Zacks: Analysts Expect MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiNK Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INKT shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

