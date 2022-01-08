Zacks: Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday.BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Silgan by 265.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after buying an additional 567,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silgan by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 485,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $42.43. 234,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,721. Silgan has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.