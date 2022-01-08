Zacks: Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

SMPL stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,888,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 71,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.