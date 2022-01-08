Zacks: Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

SMPL stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,888,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 71,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

