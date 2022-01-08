Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report $2.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the lowest is $2.44. Children’s Place reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.18 to $13.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $13.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

Children’s Place stock opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Children’s Place by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Children’s Place by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter.

Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

