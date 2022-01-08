Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.13). Dycom Industries also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,440,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DY stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.09. 429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.55.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.