Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report sales of $62.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.94 million to $65.45 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $69.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $267.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $270.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $182.87 million, with estimates ranging from $176.44 million to $189.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

LGND stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.63. The company had a trading volume of 114,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,469. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $610,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 204.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

